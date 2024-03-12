Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-12-24

Nine fatalities in Clark County van vs. semi crash identified (NEILLSVILLE)

The nine people killed in a Friday morning crash in northwest Wisconsin were identified. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said eight people from an Amish community in western Virginia were killed when the van they were in pulled in front of a semi-trailer on State Highway 95 just southeast of Eau Claire in the town of Dewhurst. Those passengers in the van that were killed ranged in age from 46 years old to six months old. A two-year-old passenger in the van was the only survivor of the collision. The driver of the semi, identified as 51-year-old Daniel Liddicoat of the southwest Wisconsin town of Rewey died at the scene of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Third week of Elijah Vue search brings increase in reward (TWO RIVERS)

Tuesday begins the third week of searching for 3-year-old Elijah Vue in northeast Wisconsin. Two Rivers police report that weekend searches for the boy through local waterways and rural areas yielded no results. They add that authorities have been following up on numerous tips, and large amounts of video submitted to the department. In addition, the city of Two Rivers has established a reward fund for information leading up to the discovery of the missing toddler. The total reward amount has grown to $40,000 after the city fund adds to a $15,000 reward offered by the FBI and $10,000 offered by Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers. Elijah Vue was reported missing from a Two Rivers apartment on February 20th.

Taycheedah town chairman dies from fall at his farm (TAYCHEEDAH)

The chairman of the Fond du Lac County Town of Taycheedah has died following an accident on his farm. On March 1st, Joe Thome fell 11 feet from the second story of a building into a well on the farm. He was airlifted to a Neenah hospital. Thome died last week Tuesday after suffering severe head injuries from the accident. Thome served as Taycheedah’s town chairman since 2017. Joe Thome was 62 years old.

Menasha woman charged in death of boyfriend bound over for trial (OSHKOSH)

A 54-year-old Menasha woman accused of first-degree intentional homicide was bound over for trial.Monday. Catherine A. Cheskie is accused of killing 71-year-old Thomas Guyette after a February 24th shooting. A criminal complaint states when authorities entered a residence, a woman later identified as Cheskie told authorities that her boyfriend was in a bedroom. There, officers found Guyette on a bed with a gunshot wound in his chest and apparently dead according to the complaint. A witness at the scene reported hearing Cheskie and the victim arguing followed by a gunshot. The witness told authorities the argument appeared to be about Cheskie’s involvement with another man. Cheskie will return to Winnebago County Court in May for her arraignment.

Brown County jury finds man guilty in 2023 double homicide (GREEN BAY)

A jury finds a Green Bay man accused of a double homicide guilty on all charges. Richard Sotka was convicted Monday of killing his girlfriend Rhonda Cegelski and her friend Paula O’Connor inside Cegelski’s duplex early last year. A criminal complaint states the 49-year-old Sotka admitted to the murders, telling police when he went to his girlfriend’s residence, he was ‘humiliated’ at the scene there, so he killed the women. Sotka was tracked down and arrested in Arkansas the same day the bodies of the victims were discovered. His sentencing is scheduled for May.