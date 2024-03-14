Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-14-24

Contractor shot, alleged shooter dead in Sheboygan (SHEBOYGAN)

One man is dead and another wounded following a shooting in Sheboygan. According to police, a 31-year-old contractor called 911 Wednesday morning after being shot in the face while working on a home. Responding officers found that a 52-year-old man who they believed to be the shooter was still inside and refusing to come out. Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful and before officers were able to make an entry, they heard a shot. They found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot. The wounded man is expected to survive.

Northland College needs $12 million to remain open (ASHLAND)

A liberal arts college along Lake Superior is at risk of shutting down. Northland College launched a campaign this week to raise $12 million by April 3rd. If they fail to raise the funds, a press release says the Ashland school “will be forced to begin the closure process at the end of this academic year.” The release says a review by the college’s Board of Trustees determined that there isn’t “…sufficient resources or the financial stability to continue current programs and operations” beyond this year, adding that the 132-year-old college must adapt and evolve, which might mean “refining the college’s focus.”

Crews battle factory fire for six-plus hours. (MARSHFIELD)

A Wednesday morning fire did damage to a Marshfield door manufacturer. Crews arrived at Masonite Architectural to find a large particle board press on fire. A press release from the company says a sprinkler system contained the fire while crews extinguished the press fire. The blaze then spread to the attic of the structure through the ductwork, requiring a ladder truck to access the roof of the building. Another fire was put out in another piece of machinery. Firefighters spent six-and-a-half hours fighting the blaze. An employee of the business was treated and released for smoke inhalation. The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.

Confirmed Chicago measles cases raise concerns in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

There’s concern about confirmed cases of the measles not far from the Wisconsin border. As of Wednesday, as many as ten measles cases have been identified at a Chicago migrant shelter. Health experts in Wisconsin warn of the highly contagious nature of the disease. They add that best way to prevent infection from the measles is by staying up to date with vaccinations. In the year 2000, The Centers for Disease Control said measles was considered eliminated in the U.S. due in large part to vaccines. However, there has been a decline in overall vaccinations nationwide. As of last week, 17 states have reported confirmed measles cases, but Wisconsin is not one of them.

Trial delayed for former elementary teacher charged with possession of child pornography (EAGLE RIVER)

A former elementary school teacher in Vilas County will not go to trial as planned next week for possession of child pornography. After a series of motion hearings this week, 46-year-old Lucas Aschbrenner had his trial reset for mid-August. He’s facing up to 50 years in prison after investigators say they found multiple images on his devices and in online accounts. Aschbrenner is scheduled to return for a motion hearing in May and a jury status hearing in July. He’s free on a $25,00 cash bond but cannot leave Oneida or Vilas counties without prior approval, and isn’t allowed to access the internet. Aschbrenner was a teacher at the Minocqua-Hazlehurst-Lake Tomahawk elementary.