Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-15-24

Evers signs 15 bills (MADISON)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday signed 15 bills into law, including one that expands the options for municipalities to fund water quality improvements through a state program. Senate Bill 99 allows projects dealing with the reduction of infiltration and inflow in connecting laterals and sewer lines to qualify for funding under the Clean Water Fund Program administered by the Department of Natural Resources. The other bills Evers signed include Senate Bill 586, which allows hunting with an airgun.

Hovde pledges to donate Senate salary (WASHINGTON)

A business owner running against Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is promising to donate his Senate salary if elected. Republican Eric Hovde issued the pledge in a campaign ad, promising to donate his salary to a Wisconsin charity. The current salary for a U.S. Senator is $174,000. Hovde, owner of a Madison real estate firm and a California bank, said in the campaign spot that he “can’t be bought.” He’s expected to largely self finance his campaign against Baldwin as the Democrat seeks a third Senate term.

Furnace issue led to hospitalizations of school staff, students and first responders (CRANDON)

A furnace issue created elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside a northern Wisconsin school on Thursday. A total of 39 students and staff members at Crandon Elementary, along with responding EMS personnel, were hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath, light-headedness and elevated heart rate. Two patients had reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their systems. Oneida and Wausau Hazmat determined Friday that a mechanical issue with the furnace created elevated levels of carbon monoxide, according to a news release from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.