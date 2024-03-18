Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-18-24

UW-Milwaukee library vandalized (MILWAUKEE)

Protest-motivated vandalism at the UW-Milwaukee library over the weekend. The university says a window was broken and the words “Free Palestine” were spray painted on the west wing of the Golda Meir Library Saturday. Campus police say two people were involved in the vandalism as they conduct an investigation into the matter and increase patrols around the library, which is named after Meir, who graduated from UW-Milwaukee when it was still known as Downer College, and became the first woman to serve as prime minister of Israel in 1969. The library has received attention during protests of the Israel-Hamas war due to the library’s namesake. Fatal police shooting in Beloit involves Illinois officer (BELOIT)

A fatal police shooting in Beloit Saturday morning involves an out-of-state officer. It all started just south of the Wisconsin border in South Beloit, Illinois. There, a carjacking suspect fled a traffic stop and headed over the border into Beloit. While officers from the Village of Roscoe, Illinois and City of Beloit attempted a containment maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle, that vehicle rammed into a Roscoe police officer’s squad car, which caused the Roscoe officer to fire their weapon and hit the suspect who later died at a hospital. The Roscoe officer was hospitalized for minor injuries. No Beloit officers were involved in the shooting, which the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Man shot, killed by Waukesha County deputy identified (TOWN OF EAGLE)

The man fatally shot by a Waukesha County deputy Thursday afternoon has been identified. According to the county’s sheriff’s department, when they responded to the report of a man firing rounds outside his home in the town of Eagle, they found a man identified as 39-year-old Matthew Blankman outside his home with a gun. Sheriff Eric Severson said one of the deputies felt his life was in imminent danger, so he shot at and hit Blankman, who died at the scene despite life saving measures. Severson said it isn’t known if Blankman fired at law enforcement. No deputies were injured in the incident. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. —

Body found in Kenosha County pond believed to be suspect in stolen vehicle chase (PLEASANT PRAIRIE)

A body was recovered from a Kenosha County pond Saturday morning. Police and fire personnel in Pleasant Prairie located the body, which the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois believes to be a driver involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash at the state line after the driver failed to negotiate a curve. Officials say one of the county’s deputies saw the driver run off following the crash. Deputies from both Lake and Kenosha counties searched the area using officers, K-9s and drones but couldn’t find the suspect. Later on that morning, authorities received the report of a jacket floating in a pond near the crash scene. That’s where the body was located. More information on death of 8-year-old Rock County girl (JANESVILLE)

More information on the death of an eight-year-old last weekend in Rock County. The girl’s body was found in a Town of Fulton home March 10th. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said they took 20-year-old Daveon Lathrop into custody in connection with the death. A criminal complaint states officers found a tactical style knife in a shower at the home, and “a large amount” of laundry detergent spilled on the laundry room floor. After obtaining a search warrant, blood was found on the shower’s walls and floor. A search the home’s basement led to the discovery of the girl’s body in a storage tote in the laundry room. An autopsy of the girl’s body found multiple stab wounds consistent with the knife. Lathrop was left to take care of the girl in his adoptive father’s absence.