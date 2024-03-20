Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-20-24

Former election official on trial for election fraud (MILWAUKEE)

A former Milwaukee election official is on trial for election fraud. In a recorded interview played in court, former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata told investigators why she sent three fake ballots to Republican State Representative Janel Brandtjen in October of 2022. Prosecutors say Zapata broke the law by mailing the ballots to Brandtjen’s home, but her lawyers say Zapata is a political whistleblower who exposed a loophole in the state’s election law. Zapata is facing one felony, and three misdemeanor charges. Her trial is expected to wrap-up by the end of the week.

Asian American history bill ready for Evers action (MADISON)

A bill requiring the teaching of Asian American history in Wisconsin is ready for action by Governor Tony Evers. WKOW reports that the measure amends a current law that requires public school districts and pre-service education programs in the state to offer instruction on the history and culture of Native Americans, Black Americans, and Hispanics. Though Asian Americans consist of a little over 3 percent of Wisconsin’s population, their numbers in the state have grown over the past years, with residents of Hmong descent providing for 29 percent of the community’s total population. According to WKOW, if signed into law, Wisconsin would join Illinois in passing similar legislation.

Four suspected in man’s beating death (STEVENS POINT)

Four people are suspected in the beating death of a 61-year-old Stevens Point man. Police in Stevens Point say Donald G. Mitchell was assaulted just before midnight Friday night in a downtown parking lot there. After being rushed to a Stevens Point hospital, Mitchell was airlifted to a Wausau hospital where he died. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old connected with the death have been taken into custody while police say two 19-year-olds are wanted for questioning. A motive behind the beating has not been disclosed.

Detroit bishop appointed to lead Catholic Diocese of La Crosse (LA CROSSE)

A new leader for the Catholic Diocese of La Crosse. Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Gerard Battersby will succeed Bishop William Callahan to become the 11th bishop of the diocese. Pope Francis announced Tuesday the retirement of the 73-year-old Callahan, who is stepping down reportedly for health reasons. After serving as an auxiliary bishop in the Milwaukee archdiocese, Callahan served for 14 years as leader of the La Crosse diocese. The 63-year-old Battersby will be installed as bishop May 20th at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.