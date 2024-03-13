Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-13-24

Listecki signs letter of resignation (MILWAUKEE)

The Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee signed his letter of resignation Tuesday. Archbishop Jerome Listecki signed the letter on his 75th birthday, which is the age the Vatican requires Catholic Church leaders to submit their resignation letter to the Pope. Listecki points out, though, that he’ll stay in his position until Pope Francis selects his successor. Listecki was installed as Milwaukee’s archbishop in 2010. Prior to that, he served as the bishop of the diocese of La Crosse.

Milwaukee Public Museum exhibits vandalized (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police are looking for a woman who committed vandalism at a city museum. Milwaukee Public Museum president and CEO Ellen Censky told a meeting of the Milwaukee County Board Committee on Parks and Culture that the woman came into the museum and sprayed “…an oil-like substance on several exhibits in the museum. The woman’s image was caught on museum surveillance cameras. Curators there say they’ve found the vandalism on all three floors of the facility as they fully assess the damage. It all comes at a time when the museum started packing items in preparation for a move to a new location by 2027.

UW-Stout students win international competition for creating new Pringles can (MENOMINEE)

Creating a new can for Pringles chips. That was the aim of three UW-Stout students who took part in an international competition to redesign the can in order to improve the snacking experience. The Stout team of Lukas David, Ethan Myers and Zach Hoffmire won the contest over eight other university teams from North America and Europe. The design of their Pringles can, which was made from recyclable plastic, included a tool that pushes the remaining chips to the top of the can, making access to the chips easier. There’s no word on whether the owner of the Pringles brand, Kellogg’s, will use their design for future cans of the chips.

Man shot and killed by Janesville police officer identified (JANESVILLE)

A man who died after being shot by a Janesville police officer earlier this month has been identified. When Janesville officers responded to the call of an armed person at a home in the city on the night of March 1st, police say they talked to the allegedly armed person, identified as Andrew Zigler, who refused to leave the residence. When officers discovered that two people inside couldn’t get out of the home safely. One of them fired their gun and hit the 57-year-old Zigler, who died at the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a gun was found at the scene of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave as the justice department continues its investigation into the shooting.

Rodgers considered by RFK Jr. as running mate (UNDATED)

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly being considered by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a running mate. The New York Times reports that Kennedy has been in touch “pretty continuously” with Rodgers over the past few months. The Kennedy campaign confirmed to The Hill Tuesday that Rodgers is on a short list of vice-presidential possibilities, along with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, former Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Kennedy reportedly will name his running mate within the coming weeks.