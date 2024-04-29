Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-29-24

Walking Wisconsin for addiction recovery (CUDAHY)

Walking the state of Wisconsin for a cause. Greg Studzinski routinely takes long walks as a part of his recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. This August, he’ll connect several long walks across the state, from Superior to his hometown of Cudahy. Studzinski hopes his trek from August 10th through the 31st will raise $10,000 for the substance use disorder treatment program at Milwaukee’s United Community Center. Find out more at the Facebook page Packer2Packer 120.

Future unclear for idled paper mill (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

The future remains unclear for an idled paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, according to the city’s new mayor. The former Verso plant halted operations nearly four years ago, and its owner recently sold the buildings and assets to an auction firm, Capital Recovery Group. Mayor Matt Zacher says it’s too soon to say what CRG’s plans are beyond gutting the buildings and selling off equipment. Total demolition of buildings in the site is unlikely, according to Zacher.

Botanical gardens name change upsets some (WAUSAU)

Not everyone is happy with a name change for Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. It’s now Wausau Botanical Gardens, a move that’s been met with many negative reviews, but leaders insist that the namesake isn’t going anywhere. In a statement they said they plan to integrate the legacy of Robert Monk into their new visitor center through recorded messages and insist that every tour will begin with Monk’s story. They also say they plan to work with the Monk family to curate a memorial that will “be a testament to their lasting impact on our community and a beacon of growth and beauty for all who visit.” Leaders are also planning several upgrades including a new security system designed to keep deer out, accessibility upgrades on trails, and a new ginseng garden and the completion of Sara’s storybook garden, which is dedicated to the memory of Sara Quirt Sann.

Arrests and EMT calls at boozy block party (MADISON)

Alcohol related arrests and medical calls at Saturday’s Mifflin Street block party. Local authorities spent months preparing for the annual downtown booze blowout. This year saw 80 arrests, and Madison police report six people booked into the Dane County Jail, mainly for minor alcohol-related offenses. There were also 11 EMS transports to hospitals, also mainly alcohol-related. In addition, a police officer suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while working traffic. The driver remained on the scene and was not cited. Police also say a vehicle was flipped over and damaged. The party broke up as late afternoon rain moved into the area.

Health agencies tracking measles case (MADISON)

Public health officials are tracking a case of measles in south central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms a case of measles in a person living in Dane County with travel and employment in Rock County. DHS is coordinating with local public health agencies to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. have cases of measles have been rare in Wisconsin due to high vaccination rates, but it’s highly contagious and can cause serious health complications for people who are not vaccinated.