Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-04-24

Regents to vote on UW tuition increases (MADISON)

The UW-System Board of Regents is set to act on tuition increases on Thursday. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman has announced a proposal to increase tuition for resident undergraduates by 3.75%. Segregated fees would increase on average $74 per year, and seven universities are proposing an increase on top of 3.75% to fund specific needs like academic advising, financial aid, and faculty hiring. The proposal, which is scheduled to be considered by the full Board of Regents, would increase tuition for the second straight year after 10 years of a tuition freeze.

Apple River stabbing trial enters 4th day (HUDSON)

A homicide trial stemming from a confrontation on a western Wisconsin river continues on Thursday. The trial of 54-year-old Nicolae Miu will enter its fourth day in St. Croix County Court. He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors allege Miu was the aggressor in the fatal July 2022 stabbing of 17-year-old Isaac Schulman. Four others who were tubing on the Apple River were wounded. Miu claims he acted in self-defense in a confrontation with the group. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

State Supreme Court leaves maps question unclarified (MADISON)

Uncertainty remains about district maps for certain elections in Wisconsin. WisPolitics reports that the state Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to clarify which maps should be used for any recall or special elections between now and this fall. That leaves things up in the air, maps-wise, for a potential recall against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a special election to fill a state Senate seat in Milwaukee. The court’s liberal majority found the lines that were in place in 2022 were unconstitutional. New maps Governor Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year don’t take effect until this fall.

Rosenberg on partisan and expensive mayoral race (WAUSAU)

Outgoing Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says she didn’t want to get involved in a partisan contest with Alder Doug Diny ahead of Tuesday’s election – but felt her hand was forced. Rosenberg had backing from the state Democratic Party for a TV and radio ad blitz in the two weeks leading up to the election, while Republicans lined up behind Diny. Final numbers are still being tallied, but it appears more than 300 thousand dollars was spent on the race. Voters also received about a dozen flyers leading up to the election, some paid for by the candidates themselves and others from outside interest groups.

If you’re not ready to file your taxes, get an extension (UNDATED)

The tax filing deadline is approaching fast, and if you’re not going to be ready by April 15, it’s time to get an extension. I R S spokesman Christopher Miller says the first request you make is automatically granted and will last you through October. You can find free options to file that extension online at I R S dot Gov. If you do owe some money, make sure you make a payment, because a filing extension is not a paying extension.