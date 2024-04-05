Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-05-24

Regents sign off on UW System tuition increase (PLATTEVILLE)

In-state students will again pay higher tuition next year to attend Universities of Wisconsin campuses. Meeting at UW Platteville on Thursday, the Board of Regents unanimously approved the 3.75% increase that UW System President Jay Rothman had proposed just last week. Regents President Karen Walsh said she understands the “dilemma” facing students, but that there are a lot of factors involved. Not least of those is the fact that 10 of the 13 four year schools are facing structural deficits. Green Bay, La Crosse, Parkside, Platteville, River Falls, Stout and Whitewater are all proposing even higher increases. There will also be specific program increases on some campuses. This is the second straight tuition increase following a decade long freeze.

Democrat enters race for soon-to-be vacant 8th Congressional District (ASHWAUBENON)

A new candidate enters the race for Wisconsin’s 8th congressional district. Democrat Kristin Lyerly kicked off her campaign Thursday morning in a news conference at Hinterland Brewery in Ashwaubenon. Lyerly is the latest candidate to announce a run for the seat currently held by Republican Mike Gallagher. Two Republicans, former State Sen. Roger Roth and State Sen. Andre Jacque, have already announced their candidacies. Gallagher is not running for re-election and says he will step down later this month. The 8th District covers most of Northeast Wisconsin. It runs from Appleton to the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Vang bound over on abuse charges in Elijah Vue case (MANITOWOC)

Jesse Vang has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly neglecting a missing Two Rivers toddler. A charge of child neglect will stand against Vang, who was caring for 3-year-old Elijah Vue before he went missing. A judge made the ruling Thursday. Vang is charged with one count of being party to chronic neglect of a child and is not charged in connection with Vue’s disappearance. After testimony from two law enforcement officers, Judge Robert Dewane ruled there was enough evidence to move the case forward. Dewane also denied a defense motion to drop the charges. Vang is due back in court April 16 to enter a plea. Vue has been missing for over a month. Rewards totaling $40,000 are being offered in the case.

Former industrial site near Resch Center could be converted to entertainment venue (ASHWAUBENON)

There’s a proposal to repurpose a closed industrial site in Ashwaubenon into a new entertainment venue. The former headquarters of Imperial Supplies is across the street from the Resch Center, and the new owners are hoping to build a three story venue on the site. Imperial, which makes repair tools and supplies for large trucks, moved to Green Bay in 2018. The developers will be presenting the project to the village board next week. It’s unclear if the developers will be asking for public funding.

UW-Madison hosts weekend long open house for 175th anniversary (MADISON)

The University of Wisconsin is celebrating its 175th anniversary. The Madison campus is hosting over 60 events this weekend to mark its opening in 1849. There are evening viewings at Washburn Observatory and its original telescope from 1879, tours of the newly renovated dairy education facilities, and a visit with Bucky Badger at the field house on Sunday. More info is online at 1 7 5 dot W I S C dot E D U. –

Massive meteorite finds new home at UW-Madison (MADISON)

A major astrological discovery goes on display this weekend at UW Madison. A meteorite that fell in a Dane County farm field in 2009 will find its permanent home soon at the UW Madison Geology Museum. A temporary showing opens on Saturday. The 110-pound iron meteorite is one of the largest that’s fallen to Earth in 40 years. The Museum is busy building an entirely new display for the meteorite, because it’s too big for the current collection.

Charges filed in 1987 homicide (RACINE)

An 83-year-old is charged in a Racine homicide from 1987. Fred Wagner Richardson is charged in the death of his estranged wife Derby Wagner Richadson. District Attorney Patricia Hansen said, with the passage of time, “it’s now or never” to bring the case forward. Racine Police detectives re-examined the decades-old case, leading to the charge of first-degree murder and a pair of weapons related counts against Wagner Richardson. Derby Wagner-Richardson’s body – her throat and wrists slashed and mouth duct taped shut – was found in the trunk of her car. The accused made an initial court appearance earlier this week. Cash bond is set at $50,000 dollars and his passport has been revoked.