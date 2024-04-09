Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-09-24

Biden unveils new student debt relief plan (MADISON)

President Joe Biden has a new plan to reduce student loan debt. During remarks Monday at Madison College, Biden said it will target those in most need of relief. Biden said that the ability for working, middle class people to repay their student loans has become so burdensome, that many can’t repay even decades after being in school. A previous plan to send 20-thousand dollars to all student loan borrowers was rejected by the conservative majority on the US Supreme Court. The White House is hoping the new, smaller scale plan will be enacted.

Cowles won’t seek reelection (Green Bay)

The longest serving member of the Wisconsin Legislature is not seeking reelection Green Bay Republican state Senator Rob Cowles made the announcement Monday. Under the new maps that go into effect in November, Cowles was placed in the same district as Senate Republicans Andre Jacque and Eric Wimberger. Wimberger is running in the new district, while Jaque is running for Congress in the 8th District. Cowles has served for 36 years in the Senate after spending four years in the Assembly representing the Green Bay area.

Evers vetoes bill to loosen youth work permit requirements (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed younger teens to work without permits. The Republican-authored measure would’ve eliminated a requirement for 14-and-15 year olds to obtain work permits. In Madison on Monday Evers told the Wisconsin State Council of Machinists that it would have rolled back child labor protections, removed parental notifications, and undermined child labor law enforcement. He said it wasn’t a serious proposal to address Wisconsin’s workforce challenges as Republicans had maintained. This is the 189th bill the Democratic governor has vetoed. That’s 22 more than any other governor in state history.

DNR wants you to be “bear aware” (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin DNR wants you to be “bear aware.” It’s the time of year when bears are emerging, and the Department of Natural Resources has recommendations to avoid attracting them to your home. Remove bird feeders even during daytime hours. Reduce smells from trash and recycling containers. Limit the amount of times pets and pet food are left outside unattended. Be conscious of attractants in spaces like grills and picnic tables, and of course, avoid feeding or interacting with black bears. There’s more information – including what to do if you encounter a bear – at the DNR bear management webpage.

Five dead in Columbia County crash (LODI)

Five people were killed in a head on crash near Lodi in Columbia County over the weekend. Authorities say a passenger car crossed the centerline of Highway 60 and struck a pickup truck, late Sunday morning. 4 people were dead at the scene, including both drivers, while a fifth person died at the hospital. The driver of the pick up was a 70 year old Prairie du Sac man, while a 17 year old Merrimac girl was driving the car. 3 passengers in the car were also killed. They were a 42 year old man from Merrimac, a 62 year old woman from Blue Mounds and a 26 year old.