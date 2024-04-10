Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-10-24

Miu takes stand in Apple River stabbing trial (HUDSON)

On day 7 of his trial, the Minnesota man charged in a fatal stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin two years ago took the stand on Tuesday in Hudson. 54-year-old Nicolae Miu faced vigorous cross-examination by the prosecution in St. Croix County Court. Miu stabbed five people on the river in July 2022. He’s charged with 1st degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, and with injuring four others. Miu pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022. The state seeks to prove Miu was the aggressor that day. The defense rested Tuesday after arguing he stabbed the five in self-defense.

Evers vetoes PFAs bill, calls JFC special session (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers has made his move, in a months-long dispute with Republican lawmakers over how best to address PFAs contamination in Wisconsin. Evers on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have required the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources get approval from the Legislature’s budget committee regarding how and where cleanup funds could be spent. Republican lawmakers have urged Evers to sign the bill. Evers says it lets polluters off the hook. Evers wants the Joint Finance Committee to meet in special session next week, to release $125 million to the DNR to use at its discretion. The committee’s Republican co-chairs have already rejected that request.

Prince Act expands scope of Amber alerts (MADISON)

A new state law expands the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert. Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday signed the Prince Act. It allows Amber Alerts in more situations involving missing children. The law is named after Prince McCree, a Milwaukee toddler found dead last year after a request for an Amber Alert was denied. Evers and the bill’s bipartisan authors hope the expansion will help locate children faster and avoid future bad outcomes.

$255 million in affordable housing grants available (UNDATED)

New grant funding is available for affordable housing in Wisconsin. The grants are offered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. Working families are struggling to find places to live as property values continue to rise. 525 million dollars is being made available for developers and construction companies willing to renovate downtown properties and convert commercial space to residential. Apply online at W H E D A dot Com.

Custody hold granted in body parts case (MILWAUKEE)

A custody hold has been extended for a Milwaukee man called a “person of interest” in the discovery of body parts. It all started with a severed human leg, found in a Cudahy park early last week. Since then, several more body parts have turned up in the area. The family of a missing 19 year old Milwaukee woman is fearing the worst, but no official identification has been made. The person of interest is 33 year old Maxwell Anderson, who has been in custody since last week. On Tuesday, prosecutors asked for an additional 72 hour hold as they await results from the State Crime Lab. The request was granted.

Birds Eye to close Wisconsin plant (BEAVER DAM)

A major job loss for the city of Beaver Dam. The Birds Eye food processing facility is set to close. In a letter to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development the company says production will stop in June, with warehouse operations stopping in January of next year. 252 jobs are impacted, mostly production and production support staff. The Beaver Dam facility was built in 1972. The plant officially became part of Conagra Brands in 2018 when Conagra acquired Pinnacle Foods.