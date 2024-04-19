Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-19-24

Barca enters race in 1st CD (RACINE COUNTY)

A long-time Wisconsin Democratic politician is running for Congress. Peter Barca is challenging Republican Congressman Bryan Steil in his bid for a fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. He made his announcement at an event in Racine County on Thursday. Barca is a veteran of Wisconsin politics and his announcement was not unexpected, after he recently resigned as state Revenue Secretary. Barca was elected to the state Assembly five times before winning a special election to Congress in 1992. He lost to Republican Mark Neuman in 1994. He again served in the Assembly beginning in 2008, taking leadership roles with both Democratic majorities and minorities. Barca was one of Governor Tony Evers’ first cabinet appointments upon his election in 2018. He’s the first big name Democrat to enter the race in what is viewed as a competitive district. The primary will be held in August.

UW Madison hosts Earth Fest (MADISON)

Monday is Earth Day, and UW Madison has lots going on. The University’s Earth Fest starts today and runs through next Friday. There will be dozens of events ranging from lectures to volunteer opportunities. Paul Robbins is Dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. He said this is the Institute’s biggest effort ever in the 50 years it’s sponsored Earth Day activities. Robbins notes Earth Day was the brainchild of the late Senator Gaylord Nelson for the whom the institute is named, but that Nelson always declared that all he did was name a day and everybody else showed up and did the heavy lifting. find out more at earthfest.wisc.edu.

VP Harris in Wisconsin on Monday (LA CROSSE)

Vice President Kamala Harris is back in Wisconsin next week. Harris will be in La Crosse on Monday. President Joe Biden’s campaign says the VP will address abortion rights and the economy and health care at two separate events. This will be Harris’ third campaign visit this year. She was in Madison last month and Waukesha in January. Wisconsin is critical for Biden’s effort at a second term, and he’s also visited the state three times this year. The president was in Madison to address the economy earlier this month, and promoted infrastructure investments in Milwaukee last month and Superior in January.

Johnson questions Mayorkas at Senate hearing (WASHINGTON)

A day after U.S. Senate Democrats killed articles of impeachment against him, Senator Ron Johnson pressed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for answers. Johnson charged Mayorjas with repealing border policies implemented by former President Donald Trump, and creating a catastrophe. And the Wisconsin Republican accused Mayorkas of complicity in crimes committed by persons in the country illegally. Mayorkas expressed sympathy for the victims and said Homeland Security continues to enforce the law. The exchange took place during a Thursday budget hearing of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Republican legislators challenge Evers’ veto in court filing (MADISON)

Republicans in the Legislature are challenging a veto by Democrat Governor Tony Evers that modified a school literacy law. That bill was intended by Republicans to send 50 million dollars to schools in order to pay for phonics based reading courses. But a line item veto by the Democratic governor allowed that funding to go towards the Department of Public Instruction in general. Republicans have challenged that in Dane County court, saying Evers was not allowed to use the line item veto on that bill. Evers says the law he enacted was a budget bill and subject to his broad veto powers.

DHS issues contaminated basil warning (UNDATED)

State health officials are warning of contaminated herbs. The Department of Health Services issued a warning on Thursday that packages of fresh basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores were contaminated with salmonella. One person in Wisconsin has gotten sick from the illness. The basil has already been pulled from the shelves in 29 states. Anyone who still has that basil, sold under the “Infinite Herbs” brand should toss it out immediately.