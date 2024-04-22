Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-22-24

No charges against Rep. Brandtjen (WAUKESHA)

There will be no charges against a state lawmaker accused in a scheme to evade campaign finance rules. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper on Friday declined to fire charges against state Representative Janel Brandtjen. A referral from the state Ethics Commission recommended felony charges against the Menominee Falls Republican for activities related to a campaign to defeat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Opper did not clear Brandtjen of wrongdoing, but cited a lack of evidence that she could use in court. The Ethics Commission also recommended charges against Vos’ challenger Adam Steen’s campaign committee; workers for Donald Trump’s fundraising committee; three Republican county parties; and several others over the alleged scheme.

Wisconsin House members split on foreign aid (WASHINGTON DC)

Wisconsin’s House delegation split on foreign aid votes over the weekend. The House approved more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, $26 billion to Israel and $8 billion to Taiwan. Republican Mike Gallagher – in his final House votes – was the only Wisconsin Republican to support all three. Tom Tiffany was the only Republican and only Wisconsin member to vote against all three. Tiffany had earlier posted on social media that the foreign aid does nothing to secure the U.S. southern border. Democrat Mark Pocan joined Tiffany in a no vote on the Israel funding. Pocan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t deserve more support. Mike Gallagher’s bill that would require TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell or face a U.S. ban passed with all six Wisconsin Republicans voting yes, Democrats Pocan and Gwen Moore voting no.

Cicadas are coming (UNDATED)

The cicadas are coming. An historic double brood of cicadas will emerge this spring in the east and mid-west. UW La Crosse biologist Barrett Klein says we’ll see them clambering from the earth in such great numbers and crawling up the trees, breaking out of their old exoskeletons and spreading their wings and calling from the trees in such masses that it’ll be a cacophony. In addition to being very loud, the millions of cicadas will be fascinating to observe, and yes, you could even eat them. Here in Wisconsin, the double brood will likely hatch only in the southern part of the state.

Anxious about climate change? Get out on Earth Day (MADISON)

If you’re feeling anxious about climate change and the state of our environment, getting involved with Earth Day may give you a boost. Paul Robbins is Dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW Madison, where Earth Day had its beginnings. Robbin says the

worst thing that can happen is for people to experience paralysis, a sense that the problems are so overwhelming, that they can’t address them, that there’s no movement, that they’re isolated. That leads to inaction and inaction doesn’t help. Robbins says Earth Day was important in 1970, and even more important now. There are dozens of events this week on the UW campus, and opportunities to get involved today in communities around Wisconsin

