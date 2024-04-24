Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-24-24

Roundtable calls for closing Green Bay prison (MADISON)

At the Capitol, an appeal to close the state’s Green Bay Prison. Allouez Village President Jim Rafter among those participating in a roundtable on Tuesday. Rafter said local officials have done everything they can to highlight the challenges posed by Green Bay Correctional Institution, but have “ kind of hit a roadblock.” The 126 year-old prison is overcrowded, with close to a thousand men living in what many consider to be inhumane conditions. Efforts to close it and replace it began eight years ago. Local officials want the legislature and governor to prioritize getting that accomplished.

Kicking off Youth Victory Over Violence Week (MILWAUKEE)

An effort to address youth violence in Milwaukee. Alderwoman Andrea Pratt addressed a news conference at Excellence Charter School on Tuesday, for the third annual Youth Victory Over Violence Week. Pratt said the effort is not about lip service or platitudes, but about actually requiring community stakeholders to do and be better. It’s about accepting accountability and learning to pivot in crucial moments. It’s about offering opportunities and resources. It’s about understanding that a life is more valuable than any money, a car, or imagined disrespect. The week dedicated to education and violence prevention will culminate with a Peace Walk Saturday morning.

DNR reveals new walleye regulations (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is rolling out new regulations on walleye fishing ahead of next weekend’s fishing opener. Fisheries director Justine Hass says they’re expanding the three bag limit across most of the state. Anglers can only keep three fish on the water they’re fishing on if the bag limit is three, but may still keep five in total for the day. There’s also a limit on sizes that may differ from lake to lake. Make sure you check the rules at the boat launch, and find out more online at D N R dot W I dot Gov.

Inmate pleads not guilty in death of prison roommate (FOND DU LAC)

An inmate at the Taycheedah prison pleads not guilty in the death of another inmate. Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor Sanchez was in Fond du Lac County Court on Tuesday to enter the plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators say she fatally beat her prison roommate, 69-year-old Cindy Schulz Juedes, last July. Autopsy results showed Schulz Juedes died of blunt-force trauma. No trial date has been set for Sanchez, who’s scheduled to return to court in July. Schulz Juedes was serving a life sentence for the 2006 death of her husband Ken Juedes in Marathon County. Court records indicate she was preparing an appeal of that conviction.

Murder victim identified (JANESVILLE)

A woman found murdered along a trail in Janesville last week is identified. She was 22 year old Kiersten Hansen of Janesville. The medical examiner’s office says Hansen died from a gunshot wound. 23 year old Logan Barclay, also of Janesville, is charged with 1st degree murder in Hansen’s death. The two had a child and investigators believe Barclay shot Hansen in the stomach because she was pregnant with his child again. The medical examiner’s office has not released more details, including whether Hansen was, in fact, pregnant at the time of her death.