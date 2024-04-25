Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-25-24

Pocan concerned Gaza war hurting Biden in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Concerns that Israel’s actions in Gaza are hurting Joe Biden in Wisconsin. That from 2nd District Congressman, Democrat Mark Pocan who noted that Biden beat Donald Trump in “purple” Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes in 2020. In Madison on Wednesday, Pocan said the campaign has work to do in Wisconsin between now and November. Pocan said prohibiting offensive weapons from the US in any Israeli strike on Rafah and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid are essential, and that Biden needs to impress that on Israel.

Trump to be in Waukesha May 1 (UNDATED)

His campaign says former President Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin soon. With the latest Marquette Law School Poll showing Trump essentially neck and neck with President Joe Biden among likely voters in Wisconsin, he’ll be in Waukesha on May 1. The stop will be Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since April 2 when he was in Green Bay. Prior to that he hadn’t been in Wisconsin since a rally in August of 2022. Trump is currently on trial in New York on charges he falsified business records to cover up payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The presiding judge uses Wednesdays to attend to other cases which would allow for Trump’s visit to Waukesha.

Gallagher’s resignation official (WASHINGTON)

Mike Gallagher’s career in Congress is officially over. Gallagher announced a month ago he planned to resign April 19, but put that off as the house scheduled a weekend vote to approve a $95 billion war funding package including more than 60 billion for Ukraine. In a letter to Democratic Governor Tony Evers, the Green Bay Area Republican said he was resigning effective 4pm Wednesday. The former US Marine signed off with Semper Fi. There won’t be a special election to fill the remainder of Gallagher’s term because his departure occurred after the second Tuesday in April. So far state Senator Andre Jacques of DePere, former state senator Roger Roth of Appleton and DePere businessman Tony Weid have announced they plan to run for the Republican nomination. OB-GYN Dr. Kristen Lyerly is so far the only Democrat running.

Vote to name this year’s power plant falcon chicks (UNDATED)

Wisconsin utilities want help naming this year’s peregrine falcon chicks. For the last three decades mated falcon pairs have laid their eggs at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants. This year, 11 eggs are ready to hatch, and they’ll be named after Olympic heroes. You can vote for your favorite names online from a link at We dash Energies dot com

No NIL money for high school students says WIAA (STEVENS POINT)

No outside money for Wisconsin high school athletes. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted on Wednesday to reject a plan that would have allowed students to get endorsements based on their name, image or likeness. Similar N I L programs have been allowed in other states and at the college sports level. The organization also moved to allow coaches to challenge ejections from games with video evidence.