Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-26-24

Potential flooding in southern Wisconsin this weekend, says NWS (SULLIVAN)

There’s a chance for some flash flooding across southern and southeast Wisconsin this weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Quigley says severe weather could bring two inches of rain over the weekend, but that would be localized to parts of the area that get repeated heavy storms. That could mean water over roads and standing water in areas prone to flooding. Keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for storms.

State awarded federal grant for solar installations (UNDATED)

A step forward for solar in Wisconsin. The state has been awarded $62 million in federal funding from the Solar for All Grant to help fund solar systems for low-and moderate-income households. Governor Tony Evers’ office says the cost of installing solar systems is among the barriers low-income residents face. A 5-kilowatt rooftop system in Wisconsin averages between $14,000 and $19,000 before tax credits and incentives. Funding for projects is anticipated to begin in late in 2024 or early 2025. Solar power installations will help Wisconsin avoid almost two million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day (UNDATED)

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says too often unused and expired medications find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous, sometimes tragic. Bringing unused and expired meds to Drug Take Back Day collection sites protects you, your family and your community. It’s easy to participate. Just stop by a site and drop your items into a bin. No questions asked and you can be in and out in minutes. You can find more information and a Drug Take Back Day site near you at DHS.wisconsin.gov

Wausau PD will get secure parking (WAUSAU)

Police officers in Wausau will be a bit safer with a new fence around the department’s parking lot. Police Chief Matthew Barnes said the department has dealt with numerous incidents of officers being assaulted, people harming themselves, as well as known individuals that participate in criminal activity in the parking lot filming squad cars and staff’s personal vehicles. Barnes says secure parking has become standard for departments across Wisconsin. The Wausau city council approved spending ARPA investment interest for the $210,000 project which is expected to be completed this summer.

Ready for Mifflin Street Block Party (MADISON)

In Madison, officials are ready for Saturday’s Mifflin Street Block Party. Madison Police Central District Captain Mike Hanson said at a Thursday press conference that while the event generally “starts out very jovial,” the concern as the day goes on is the alcohol consumption. The annual event draws thousands to the downtown area near the UW campus for a day of excessive drinking and the problems that accompany that. Two years ago several people were injured when a crowded porch collapsed. This is the 55th year for the block party. Hanson said MPD works with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, UW Police, the Madison Fire Department and other city departments to keep everyone safe.