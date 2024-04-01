Wisconsin News Summary 4-01-24

Two constitutional amendments on statewide ballot (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters have two constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot for Tuesday. Both stem from the 2020 election and were written by Republicans in the legislature. The first would prohibit governments from using privately donated money or equipment to conduct elections. The second would prohibit any “individual other than an election official designated by law” from working at a polling place. Proponents say amending the constitution is necessary to ensure election integrity. Opponents say both issues would be properly addressed by legislation, and not by amending Wisconsin’s foundational document.

Willie Nelson has two Wisconsin shows in April (UNDATED)

He’s still on the road. Willie Nelson’s tour has two Wisconsin shows next month. Nelson plays Friday May 17 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison and Saturday the 18th at Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee. He’ll be in Duluth the 23rd and Des Moine on the 27th. Nelson, who’s been touring with his “Family” band since the early 1970’s, turns 91 on April 29.

Bids open for Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake replacement facility (MILWAUKEE)

Construction bids for a new state juvenile detention facility in Milwaukee are open The new facility will replace the Department Corrections’ Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin. A 2017 civil rights lawsuit documented abuse at the facilities which house serious juvenile offenders. They remain open some two years after a closure deadline. The state has approved $78.4 million for the Milwaukee project and is estimating construction costs of nearly $55 million. The facility is expected to open in September 2026. According to DOC, it will provide housing and services for up to 32 teens, with around 107 full time corrections staff.

Barca leaving DOR, may run for Congress (UNDATED)

State Revenue Secretary Peter Barca is giving up the job for a possible run in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. Barca, a Democrat, recently announced that he will step down from his role with the Department of Revenue in April and says he is “strongly” considering a congressional campaign. Barca previously served in congress in the 1st district in the early 90s. The 68 year old Kenosha native ended up losing to Republican Mark Neuman in 1995 and since then…the seat has been held by Republicans. Bryan Steil of Janesville currently represents the 1st district. Barca also served in the State Assembly from 1984 to 1993 and again in 2009 until 2019.

Bald eagle dies after being shot (MILTON)

A bald eagle has died from lead poisoning after being shot in Dane County. The injured bird was initially reported by a landowner in mid-March. Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, a nonprofit in Milton, took in the eagle for treatment, but unfortunately less than 24 hours later, the mature female died. An X-ray showed a lead pellet lodged in the eagle’s nasal cavity virtually undetectable to the naked eye. Authorities are trying to find whoever shot the eagle, which is a felony. Conservationists credit decades of habitat restoration and legal protections in bald eagles making a comeback in the state. As of 2019, Wisconsin was home to more than 16 hundred active bald eagle nests.

Evers vetoes tax cut, 40 other bills (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican authored tax cut. Friday’s veto from the Democratic governor was no surprise. Evers had already promised to veto the bill that would have reduced the state’s third highest-tax bracket to 4.4% from 5.3%. It also would have expanded an existing break on retirement income. The tax cut would have reduced state revenues by $1.9 billion in the current fiscal year and $1.4 billion annually after that. Evers vetoed another, $2 billion Republican tax cut package earlier this month. – Evers also vetoed 40 more bills on Friday. Those included lower requirements for persons hired as school district superintendents, exempting college students from vaccination requirements and to require the Department of Natural Resources to establish a statewide wolf population goal.