Wisconsin News Summary 4-02-24

Dozens of school referendums on Election Day ballots (UNDATED)

It’s Election Day in Wisconsin, and voters in dozens of school districts are being asked for financial support. Voters in some 90 K-12 districts around Wisconsin will see local referenda, including the largest in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Public Schools is requesting an additional $252 million annually. That’s roughly a $432 property tax increase on a $200,000 home. Four years ago, voters overwhelmingly approved a $87 million referendum, the first for MPS in more than 20 years. The outcome this time is uncertain. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been spent in support and opposition.

Green Bay ready for Trump rally (GREEN BAY)

Green Bay is ready for today’s event featuring former President Trump. Safety is front of mind for Green Bay police officers and other city staff; as former president Donald Trump comes to Green Bay on Tuesday. Commander of Operations Kevin Warych says whether the event is political or not, they handle all large scale events the same. Warych notes that the city handles large crowds 10 times a year in the NFL season, and this event is the same. The Trump rally is set for 5:00 p.m. at the KI Convention Center.

Trump repeats falsehoods about 2020 loss in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

A day ahead of his Green Bay campaign rally, former President Donald Trump was on the air, repeating false claims about his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in Wisconsin. Trump was on WISN radio’s “Dan O’Donnell Show” Monday morning. He said that he did much better in Wisconsin in 2020 than he did in 2016, but that “it was delayed,” and “they found out a lot of wrongdoing.” He also claimed that people said he actually did win. Trump did win Wisconsin in 2016. While he received more votes in 2020, he also lost to Biden by some 20,000 votes. Recounts confirmed the results, and there was no evidence of widespread fraud or wrongdoing. O’Donnell did not refute Trump’s false claims.