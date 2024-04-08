Wisconsin News Summary 4-08-24

Biden to highlight student debt relief in Madison (MADISON)

President Joe Biden is expected to pitch a new student loan forgiveness plan in Madison on Monday. Sources said a proposed rule that could benefit millions of borrowers may be close to being finalized. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan on Friday. The White House did not confirm details. A previous plan from the administration was struck down by the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks early this afternoon at the Truax Campus of Madison Area Technical College.

Goyke to remain in Assembly following city attorney win (MILWAUKEE)

A strategic move by a Milwaukee Democrat. Evan Goyke was elected as Milwaukee’s City Attorney last week. Goyke also serves in the State Legislature. Goyke plans to complete his Assembly term because, as he says, the “stakes are too high” if he would immediately resign. The stakes here – Republicans would hold a supermajority in both the Senate and Assembly and could override vetoes from Governor Evers. During the recent election, another Milwaukee Democrat won a race for circuit court judge and if Goyke resigned the Assembly would join the State Senate in having a supermajority. Goyke says he’s unwilling to hand the keys to our democracy to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Review of school funding referendums (UNDATED)

Roughly 60 percent of last week’s school referendums were approved by voters. A review by WisPolitics found more than $956.5 million of the $1.4 billion on the ballot for school districts across Wisconsin in Tuesday’s spring election were passed. That’s more than in the past three April elections, but still less than the $1.7 billion approved in 2020. That year saw a $1 billion referendum in the Racine Unified School District. Last week’s largest approval was the $252 million referendum for the Milwaukee Public Schools district which passed narrowly. For school districts where referendums failed, decisions will need to be made. Voters rejected a $27 million request from the School District of Beloit, where Willie Garrison is superintendent. Garrison said district officials are faced with the options of returning to referendum this fall, or deciding what needs to be cut.

Wake surfing on agenda for Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearings (UNDATED)

Wake surfing is on the agenda for tonight’s Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearings. Jaimee Minny Maples with Lakes at Stake Wisconsin said wake boats produce ocean sized waves for people to surf. She said that can make it difficult to enjoy other activities such as fishing, waterskiing or swimming. She said the 3′-4′ waves are much much larger than what lake users are accustomed to seeing. The question before delegates in all 72 counties tonight asks whether the DNR should be able to prohibit wake boats on lakes smaller than 1500 acres and shallower than 20 feet. They’d also need to maintain a distance of 700 feet from shore and other lake users.