Wisconsin News Summary 4-24-24

VP Harris announces new federal nursing home rules during Wisconsin stop (LA CROSSE)

The Biden administration announces new minimum staffing levels for federally funded nursing homes. Vice President Kamala Harris made that announcement at a round table event in La Crosse on Monday. The new rules require 80 percent of federal funds that care facilities receive go towards worker pay, and companies will have to report where that money is being spent. Up until now, staffing levels have been determined by the states. The La Crosse stop was Harris’ third trip to Wisconsin this year. The VP also attended a separate campaign event in La Crosse to promote the administration’s efforts to defend abortion rights.

Evers on security for WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe (WAUNAKEE)

Governor Tony Evers isn’t ruling out stepped up security for Wisconsin’s Elections Administrator. At an Earth Day event near Madison, Evers was asked about that, as former President Donald Trump has spread false allegations about Meagan Wolfe. The Democratic governor called Trump’s accusations “ nothing but a frickin’ lie.” Evers had already added security for Wolfe, before Trump recently accused her of trying to “steal” the upcoming election. Evers doesn’t rule out the Wisconsin Department of Justice providing more security for Wolfe.

Evers & DNR pump up Trillion Trees PLedge (WAUNAKEE)

100 million trees planted by 2030. That’s the ambitious goal announced on Earth Day by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Governor Tony Evers. During an Earth Day event at Governor Nelson State Park, Evers noted that trees take carbon dioxide in and release oxygen to the air, and sequester the carbon into the ground, and said they “are doing their part. “ According to the Wisconsin Trillion Trees Pledge 2023 Annual Report, more than 9.8 million trees were planted and more than 3,000 acres of forestland were conserved.

Anderson pleads not guilty in Sade Anderson homicide (MILWAUKEE)

In Milwaukee County Court, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson pleads not guilty to Sade Robinson. Court Commissioner Barry Phillips granted Anderson’s request to waive his preliminary hearing and proceed to trial. Monday’s court appearance was Anderson’s first since body parts were found along Lake Michigan last week. He was arrested on April 4, two days after someone found Robinson’s leg at a park in Cudahy. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Robinson was killed sometime after the two went on a first date on April 1st. A motive remains unclear.