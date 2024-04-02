Wisconsin PM News Briefs 4-2-24

Mother of eight shot and killed after dropping kids off at school (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee mother of eight was shot and killed outside of her home Monday morning. Milwaukee Police say the 42-year-old woman, identified by family as LaKeyshia Timmons, was gunned down near her residence on the city’s north side after dropping her kids off at school. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument. Police are still looking for a suspect in the incident.

Man sentenced to 30 years in shooting death of youth basketball coach (MILWAUKEE)

A man convicted in the death of a well-known Milwaukee basketball coach will spend 30 years in prison. A Milwaukee County judge Monday sentenced Amardi Stotts for last July’s fatal shooting of Dale Young. Young spent 30 years as a mentor and youth basketball coach. Stotts pleaded guilty in February to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Young was involved in an argument with the ex-boyfriend of his niece. A criminal complaint says Stotts intervened with an assault rifle. Young was shot 15 times and died at a hospital. Stott’s prison time will be followed by 12 years of extended supervision.

President Biden coming to Madison (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

President Joe Biden is coming back to Wisconsin. A release from the White House says the president will visit Madison next Monday, April 8, to talk about lowering costs for Americans. The stop by the presumptive Democrat nominee for president again highlights the importance of the Badger State in the 2024 election. Following his time in Madison, Biden will then travel to Chicago that day for a campaign reception.