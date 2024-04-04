Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-04-24

New Brewers’ parking system hits snags prior to home opener (MILWAUKEE)

Parking was a problem at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener Tuesday. Many fans arriving at American Family Field had difficulty activating QR codes for a new parking system the team adopted this season. Rather than make the parking process quicker, it did the opposite. For now, the Brewers are back to their previous parking procedure. The company that created the new system says configuration issues are to blame for the problems. No time for a relaunch was announced. The Brewers say no tickets or violations would be issued due to Tuesday’s parking troubles.

Hop streetcar expands service to lakefront (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee’s streetcar expands its service soon. A route extension for the Hop will provide a seven-day-a-week Lakefront stop beginning April 11th. The L-Line service will provide access from the downtown area to the lakefront. It will connect riders with attractions including Summerfest, the Milwaukee Art Museum and Discovery World. The L-Line started Sunday-only service last October and will provide service every 20 minutes. More information, including a route map and schedule, is online at “The Hop M-K-E dot com.”

Major snowstorm brings power outages affecting 100K+ in Northeast Wisconsin (GREEN BAY)

A major snowstorm causes power outages in Northeast Wisconsin. Over 100-thousand utility customers lost power Wednesday. Wet, heavy snow and gusty winds from the storm caused utility pole issues, as well as downed power lines, trees and tree limbs. Wisconsin Public Service says crews have been working around the clock to restore electricity to those affected. They expect to have power fully restored by day’s end Thursday.