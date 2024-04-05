Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-05-26

Center for Black Excellence and Culture to be featured at Bucks game (MILWAUKEE)

A major project for Wisconsin’s Black community is getting a boost from the Bucks. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture gets a video introduction at Friday night’s Bucks-Raptors game, narrated by former WISN-TV news anchor Toya Washington. The Center will be a Black inspired, designed and led gathering space for promoting black excellence across Wisconsin. Groundbreaking is this summer for The Center, to be located in South Madison. Washington’s broadcast career began at Madison’s WISC-TV in 1997. She stepped away from WISN in 2022. You can learn more at theblackcenter.org

Kurczewski given life sentence for eye drops murder conviction (WAUKESHA)

Calling her “diabolical,” Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday sentenced Jessy Kurczewski to life in prison for the 2018 poisoning death of and thefts from Lynn Hernan. She’d be eligible for parole sometime around age 80. Kurczewski was convicted in the eye drops poisoning death and the theft of $300,000 from her. In court on Friday she said she’d appeal

Homicide investigation now tied to severed leg found in Cudahy park (MILWAUKEE)

A severed leg found in Cudahy Tuesday has now led to a homicide investigation. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching a duplex on Milwaukee’s south side Thursday afternoon that’s connected to that discovery of the leg near a golf course at Warnimont Park. An unidentified person of interest has been taken into custody. No one is saying who the leg belonged to, or how it ended up in the park.

Discrepancies found during Election Night vote tabulations in Racine County (RACINE)

A reporting error on election night in Racine County. The clerk’s office there said they found discrepancies in vote totals after the initial posting of partial results Tuesday night. After removing the errors from the county’s website, the office phoned municipal clerks in the county for verbal reports from machine tapes at each polling location to post on the website. When the municipal clerks brought their election materials to the county clerk’s office Wednesday, staff manually entered the results into Wisconsin Elections Commission canvass software to provide unofficial election results for the county website. The origin of the discrepancies is under investigation.

Dane County teens act to rescue students following bus rollover crash (TOWN OF ROXBURY)

Heroic actions by two Dane County teens. During a snowstorm Tuesday, a school bus rolled over with students inside near the town of Roxbury. When 13-year-old Ryder Falkenstein saw smoke coming from the bus, he acted fast, trying to open the emergency hatch on the roof of the bus. Ryder said he was able to pry the hatch open to begin evacuating the students on board. During the evacuation, Ryder’s 14-year-old sister Shelby Falkenstein called 911 to report the wreck. Sauk City Fire and EMS reported only a few minor injuries.