Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-08-24

Five dead in Columbia County crash (LODI)

Five people were killed in a head on crash near Lodi in Columbia County over the weekend. Authorities say a passenger car crossed the centerline of Highway 60 and struck a pickup truck, late Sunday morning. 4 people were dead at the scene, including both drivers, while a fifth person died at the hospital. The driver of the pick up was a 70 year old Prairie du Sac man, while a 17 year old Merrimac girl was driving the car. 3 passengers in the car were also killed. They were a 42 year old man from Merrimac, a 62 year old woman from Blue Mounds and a 26 year old.

More dismembered body parts found (MILWAUKEE)

More body parts are found in the Milwaukee area over the weekend. Milwaukee Police say a “human body part” was discovered Friday night, and “unidentified human remains” were located Saturday evening around a park on Milwaukee’s west side. The park is a block away from where a car fire happened last week. The latest discoveries come after police found a severed human leg in a Cudahy park last week. The case connected to that limb is being investigated as a homicide, with a person of interest taken into custody. Authorities aren’t saying whether they believe the leg found in Cudahy is connected the remains found this past weekend.

Life prison sentence for woman who killed friend with eye drops (WAUKESHA)

A woman who killed her friend with eye drops was sentenced to life in prison Friday. A Waukesha County jury found Jessy Kurczewski guilty last November of poisoning Lynn Hernan with eyedrops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her in 2018. The homicide charge alone carried a mandatory life sentence, but the conviction in the theft cases added ten extra years, which means Kurczewski won’t be eligible for parole until she’s in her eighties. She was also sentenced to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution costs. In addition, Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled that Kurczewski can’t profit at all from her case.

Wisconsin-born zebra heads to Dallas zoo to head up herd (RACINE)

A zebra born in Wisconsin has headed south to begin new duties. The Racine Zoo announced Thursday that a three-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Malex was moved to the Dallas Zoo to form his own herd. The zebra, who was born at the zoo in late 2020, left Racine in a heated trailer in January, and has since been introduced to his new outdoor yards and his new herd-mates in Dallas successfully. Malex’s parents, Obi and Promise, continue to reside at the Racine Zoo’s “Land of Giants” exhibit.