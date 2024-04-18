Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-18-24

Missing woman found dead in domestic violence related case (MILWAUKEE)\

What was a missing person’s case in Milwaukee has turned into a homicide investigation. 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart, who was reported missing after being last seen Sunday, was found dead Wednesday morning on Milwaukee’s north side. Police said a 41-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to Stewart’s death. They add that the Milwaukee woman’s death was domestic violence-related. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing charges in the case.

Four counties will be spray treated for spongy moths (MADISON)

Parts of four counties will be treated for spongy moths later this spring. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans aerial spraying at state properties containing high-value trees in Columbia, Marinette, Sauk, and Walworth counties. When the spraying will happen will depend on caterpillar development and weather conditions between early May and early June. Spongy moth outbreaks occur every five to 10 years, and the caterpillars feed on leaves of many trees and shrubs, potentially killing them. The DNR will notify local authorities before any spraying begins.

Fire Department offers free fire alarms for hard of hearing (MILWAUKEE)

Fire alarms for the hard of hearing. The Milwaukee Fire Department will offer the devices free to deaf or hearing-challenged city residents. The bedside alarm connects with regular smoke detectors and can detect an alarm several rooms away. When it does, it sends an alert by way of a low-pitched tone, as well as visual and tactile stimuli. Eligible Milwaukeeans can get their device by contacting the “Smoke Alarm Hotline” number on the Fire Department home page.

Three people stabbed atg apartment complex (HALES CORNERS)

Police say three people are recovering after being stabbed in suburban Milwaukee. Hales Corners Police are looking for an 18-year-old who ran from the scene of the Tuesday night stabbing at an apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of people fighting found a 47-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries, a 37-year-old man with serious injuries, and a 22-year-old man who refused medical treatment. They also found a knife and a shovel possibly used in the attack. Police say the unnamed teen from Milwaukee suspected in the stabbing knew his victims.

Rep. Stubbs says Sade Robinson case heightens need for task force (MADISON)

The need for a state task force on missing and killed Black women in Wisconsin has taken on an added urgency. Madison Democratic State Representative Sheila Stubbs has been fighting for formation of that task force. Her bipartisan bill passed the state Assembly this session but was blocked by a single state Senator in that chamber. Stubbs tells Fox 6 Milwaukee this month’s disappearance, death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson in Milwaukee highlights the need. CDC data show Wisconsin had the highest homicide rate for black women in the country, one which doubled from 2019 to 2020. Stubbs says she’s reached out to Governor Tony Evers, and plans to meet with Attorney General Josh Kaul to find a way to make the task force happen.