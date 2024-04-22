Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-22-24

Two fatal car vs. bus crashes in two days (MILWAUKEE)

Two fatal crashes in two days involving Milwaukee County Transit buses. In the first crash, a speeding car ran a red light and collided with the bus around midnight Friday on Milwaukee’s west side. The driver of the car, identified as Brandon Lewis, died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were seriously injured, while the bus driver and two passengers were hospitalized but are expected to survive. The second crash Saturday night on Milwaukee’s northwest side killed a passenger in the car that hit the bus, while the car’s driver and another passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. The seven riders on the bus received non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car is in custody with charges pending.

Police provide update on search for Elijah Vue (TWO RIVERS)

An update on the search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue. Two Rivers Police said Friday officers undertook further river searches using kayaks. Sonar searches were also conducted in the water. Police also reported that the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office looked for Elijah on local farmland. The FBI and the Wisconsin Drone Network did an extensive and expanded aerial search of the area. Saturday marked two months since the toddler was reported missing.

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Grand Chute carjacking (APPLETON)

A man responsible for a carjacking in the Fox Cities is heading to prison. In October of 2023, Jay Scott was in the parking lot of a Grand Chute mall when he threatened a woman in a vehicle with a knife, took her keys and drove off with the woman and a four-year-old inside. The woman and child were eventually able to escape and call police who apprehended Scott. He was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Arrest in connection to Janesville murder (JANESVILLE)

An arrest in a Janesville homicide. A 23-year-old man is in custody in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman. Her body was found along the Peace Trail on Janesville’s south side Wednesday. Police say the victim and suspect had a child together but their relationship had “soured.” A search warrant executed on the man’s home turned up evidence investigators say connects him to the woman’s death. He’s being held in the Rock County Jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

UPS driver helps in delivery of dairy calf (SEYMOUR)

A Northeast Wisconsin delivery driver was involved in a different kind of delivery. UPS driver Jon Strned (STERN-ed) was on his route in Seymour last Monday when he spotted a heifer in labor laying in the pasture of a dairy farm. WFRV-TV in Green Bay reports that when Strned saw that the mom-to-be needed help with the birth, he used his experience growing up on a farm and grabbed the front legs of the calf, bringing her out of the heifer safely. The family who owns the farm named the female calf, which was born two weeks early, Joni, after the delivery man who delivered her. The family says Joni the calf will be at this year’s Outagamie County Fair.