Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-23-24

Former World’s Fair Wisconsin Pavilion celebrates 60th anniversary (NEILLSVILLE)

An historic building in northwest Wisconsin made its debut 60 years ago this week. The original Wisconsin Pavilion from the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City showcased the Badger State to an international audience. The venue was scheduled to be torn down after the fair, but a Boscobel blacksmith bought the building and later sold it to the owners of WCCN Radio in Neillsville. The station has operated from there since the mid-sixties. The one-time exhibit has been registered as a Historic Place in both the state and national registries. The structure also houses a store that carries cheese, books, ice cream, local wine, and beer, all from Wisconsin.

Federal agency rules lake sturgeon not endangered (UNDATED)

Sturgeon fishing can continue as normal in Wisconsin. That’s after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared that the lake sturgeon population in the state is thriving and needs no protection. The action by the federal agency came after an environmentalist group from Arizona filed a petition asking for the prehistoric fish to be listed as endangered or threatened. State and federal lawmakers disputed the claims, arguing that management of the population by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources adequately maintains the species in the state.

Elijah Vue’s mother requests bond reduction (MANITOWOC)

The mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue is requesting a change in her bond. An attorney for Katrina Baur filed a motion in Manitowoc County Circuit Court asking that her $15,000 cash bail be reduced to a personal recognizance bond. That would allow Baur to be released without paying the bond if she promised to appear back in court. The motion states Bauer is unable to post the cash bail. She and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, have both pleaded not guilty on charges of chronic child neglect. Baur has been in the Manitowoc County Jail since February 21st. That’s a day after her son was reported missing. Teams have been searching the area for Elijah ever since, but he hasn’t yet been found.

Milwaukee recognized for wastewater sustainability (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee becomes the first U.S. city to be recognized for its wastewater sustainability. On Monday, which was Earth Day, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District’s wastewater treatment facilities got a global recognition from its parent company, Veolia (vee-OH-lee-uh), for its sustainable efforts. The wastewater that’s collected is reused for such green energy projects as producing fertilizer, creating new power sources, and reducing landfill use. The city hopes the new designation will aid in their reception of more grant money to create additional green energy jobs.