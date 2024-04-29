Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-29-24

UW students join pro-Palestinian protests (MADISON)

Students at the two largest Universities of Wisconsin campuses have joined pro-Palestinian protests. Hundreds of people have turned out on Library Mall in Madison. UW-Madison Students for Justice in Palestine has issued six demands, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. UW policy prohibits camping on campus, but several tents have been put up. At UW Milwaukee, protesters pitched tents on a grassy lawn they’re referring to as a “liberated zone.”

UW-Milwaukee police chief on administrative leave (MILWAUKEE)

A change in leadership for UW-Milwaukee Police. The department’s chief, David Salazar, was placed on administrative leave Friday. Why Salazar was placed on leave is unknown, as a UWM spokesperson said the university “…cannot otherwise comment on personnel matters.” The schools says campus police Captain Brian Switala has since taken over as the department’s acting chief.

One person dead following incident involving Beloit police (BELOIT)

A fatal incident involving police in Beloit Sunday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a 911 call led to officers confronting someone who was holding what was described as bladed weapons walking towards another person. After refusing to follow orders to put their weapons down, the person was shot by an officer and later died at a hospital. No one else was injured during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, and the justice department’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

Deputies find ¼ pound of cocaine and weapons in vehicle (FOND DU LAC)

A Wednesday night traffic stop in Fond du Lac County yielded a quarter-pound of cocaine. The Sheriff’s Office there reports that after a vehicle was stopped on I-41 for “multiple equipment and registration violations,” a K9 sniff of the vehicle led deputies to find a “significant amount of a white powdery substance” that later tested positive for cocaine. Marijuana and multiple boxes of ammunition were also found. A 44-year-old Shawano man with a previous drug conviction was arrested and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on drug-related charges.