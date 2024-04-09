Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-9-24

Wisconsin DHS ends low-cost/no-cost COVID treatment program (MADISON)

Wisconsin is ending one of its last COVID health programs. Wisconsin’s Department of Health says the COVID telehealth program will end on Wednesday. The program initially was supposed to end at the end of last year, but was extended until this month. Officials say since it was launched in November of 2022, nearly 9 thousand people were able to speak to a doctor or nurse remotely. The department says these same services can still be accessed in person at a pharmacy or clinic. The latest snapshot of Covid in Wisconsin finds the virus is circulating at low levels and transmission is decreasing.

Wied announces run for Wisconsin 8th Congressional Seat (GREEN BAY)

Another Republican is running for Wisconsin’s 8th District congressional seat. Former gas station chain owner Tony Wied (weed) becomes the third Republican to enter the race. On Donald Trump’s social media site, Truth Social, the former president said he was putting his full support behind Wied. Trump also called for former State Senator Roger Roth to drop out of the race to replace Mike Gallagher, who’s not running for re-election and says he’ll step away from Congress this month. Another Republican, DePere State Senator Andre Jacque, and Democrat Dr. Kristin Lyerly are also in the race to replace Gallagher.

Fourth discovery of dismembered body parts around Milwaukee (MILWAUKEE)

More dismembered body parts are found in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police said remains were located Sunday in the same west side neighborhood where other remains were found Friday and Saturday. Police took a person of interest into custody after the initial discovery of a human leg in a Cudahy park last Tuesday. Investigators aren’t saying if the finds are related. They also have yet to link the body parts to the disappearance of 19-year-old Sade Robinson. She was reported missing on April 1st.

Robbery suspect fatally shot by police (WAUKESHA)

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot by Waukesha police early Monday morning. Officers were sent to an auto dealer for reports of a theft-in-progress. Waukesha Police ChiefDaniel Thompson says the suspect was “not compliant” with their commands, stating that “During the interaction, the suspect made overt actions that were consistent with an individual drawing a firearm which posed an immediate danger to the lives of the officers.” Officers then shot the man. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. It’s been determined that the man did not have a firearm. Four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Milwaukee Police will lead the investigation.