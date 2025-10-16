Assembly debates resolution to honor Charlie Kirk

Some of Wisconsin’s youngest lawmakers spoke as the state Assembly on Tuesday considered a resolution honoring the life and legacy of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Milwaukee Democrat Kalen Haywood questioned Kirk’s relevance to Wisconsin. “Charlie Kirk, who was not a Wisconsin art, nor had any meaningful ties to our great state or any contributions to our state. And yeah you are using his name and his death to score political points.”

Hustisford Republican William Penterman. “Charlie Kirk was at UW Madison campus last October. His impact has been felt here in this state and will continue to be. Charlie Kirk was vocal about his faith, and as a Christian he loved everyone, especially those he disagreed with.”

The resolution was approved on a mostly party line vote on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.