Tuesday COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Wisconsin was back up slightly on Tuesday, an increase in numbers because of expanded testing.

The positive rate was five percent, out of all tests administered in the previous 24 hours. Monday’s positive rate was just under three percent.

An increase in numbers because of expanded testing. It is the key to helping us #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. And tests are available. If you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed, call your provider or log on to find a testing site near you: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/k5qQgXsqlf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 19, 2020

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included 128 new positive test results and 8 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 467.