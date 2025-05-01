DOGE cuts mean uncertainty for Head Start in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Head Start providers face uncertainty. Earlier this month, the Trump administration’s DOGE agency shut down the Head Start regional office in Chicago and fired its employees. Family Forum, Inc. provides Head Start for over 300 families in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, and Price Counties. Executive Director Jeanne Myer says there’s uncertainty about who will review their next grant application, due September 1st. “It’s also still uncertain if it will be accepted and funded. We haven’t had any clear communication on that.”

The programs Meyer oversees are currently funded through November of this year. “I’m still having high hopes that everything is going to be fully funded and will continue to survive.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and 40 other Senators are demanding that the Department of Health and Human Services immediately release Head Start funding and reverse the mass firing of Head Start staff.