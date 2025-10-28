Feeding Wisconsin preparing for loss of federal Foodshare funding

The federal SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps individuals and families buy food. It aids 700,000 people in Wisconsin, including 300,000 children, and is known here as Foodshare. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services administers some $114 million in federal funding through the USDA, which will be unavailable in November if the government shutdown continues. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Jackie Anderson about what that will mean for Wisconsin’s food banks and food shelve, as well as what Foodshare recipients need to know, and how to help.