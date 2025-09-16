Focus on school zone safety

With students across Wisconsin back in class, it’s time to focus on school zone safety. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Waunakee Police Lt. Matt Plendl about what drivers, parents and students need to keep in mind to keep everyone safe. Plendl is part of the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission.

In the last two years, Dane County experienced an increase in the number of children aged 5-18 injured while walking or biking to or from school compared to the previous year. In 2024, there were 15 injured and in 2023 there were 13, compared to 4 injured in 2022.This has prompted Dane County law enforcement agencies to collectively increase surveillance in school zones as children head back to school. Plendl said similar issues are being seen in communities across Wisconsin.