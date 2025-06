Grocers have concerns about federal cuts to SNAP/FoodShare

Wisconsin grocers have concerns about the future of the federally funded FoodShare program, the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program The House passed budget reconciliation bill makes deep cuts. Bob Hague spoke with Mike Semmann, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports FoodShare benefits 700,000 residents. Semmann says that makes it financially viable to keep stores open in some communities