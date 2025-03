Highlighting 2025 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Events with Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski

WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Milwaukee Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. Topics included in the discussion include Marti being the first female COO of a Major League Baseball team, remembering the late and legendary Brewers broadcaster and entertainer Bob Uecker, how the team will salute Ueck during the 2025 season, and what fans can look forward to when they head to American Family Field this year.