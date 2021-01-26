Organizations line up in opposition to Republican effort to undo Evers’ mask order

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to cancel the governor’s mask order. The state Medical Society wants it continued.

Dr. Bud Chumbley is CEO of the Wisconsin Medical Society. “The science is definitive that they reduce the spread of COVID-19, and thus by reducing the spread, reduces the morbidity and mortality.”

The state Senate will consider a Republican authored joint resolution today. If passed there and in the Assembly, it would make one of the few public health tools available to slow the pandemic, less effective.

“It’s obvious that we would oppose it,” Chumbley said. Other organizations that have registered against the resolution include Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, Wisconsin Public Health Association, and the Wisconsin Council of Churches. None have registered in support.

Republicans contend Democratic Governor Tony Evers exceeded his authority in declaring multiple public health emergencies and mask orders. The resolution, if passed, would not require Evers’ signature.

“You know, regardless of your political leanings, the best way to control spread is with a mask, until we can get enough people vaccinated that we can control the pandemic,” Chumbley said.