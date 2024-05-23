Recovering substance addict plans walk from Superior to Cudahy to raise addiction recovery awareness

WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Greg Studzinski…a recovering substance abuse addict who learned that long daily walks aid in his recovery. After finishing a 2022 fundraising walk from Green Bay to Cudahy in what he called the “Packer 2 Packer 120”, Greg will next be on a trek of nearly 500 miles, walking from Superior to Cudahy this August to raise funds for substance abuse recovery efforts during his “Lake 2 Lake 500.” Greg talks about planning and preparing for the long walk, and how walking has contributed to his recovery from addiction.