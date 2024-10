Report: state’s elder care industry will need to add beds

A new report finds huge challenges looming for Wisconsin’s elder care industry. The number of Wisconsinites 75 and older is expected to increase by by nearly 75% over the next 20 years, according to the study by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. Bob Hague spoke with Forward Analytics researcher Kevin Dospoy about the report, titled “On The Brink: Probing the Coming Senior Care Challenges.”