Select Wisconsin AM News Summary

WEC meets to examine uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON)

Why nearly 200 ballots went uncounted on Election Day in Madison will be scrutinized. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. The six member commission will consider an investigation of City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl regarding 193 uncounted Absentee Ballots for the November 5 General Election. Just over a week ago, the clerk’s office said the uncounted ballots from two wards were discovered during post-election reconciliation and clean-up. The Elections Commission wasn’t informed until December 18th, and the office of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway only found out when the commission notified the city attorney.

Bradley discusses AI study committee (UNDATED)

Regulation of AI could be on the agenda for state lawmakers. Senator Julian Bradley co-chaired a study committee which held monthly hearings beginning in July. Bradley said they wanted to hear from the people that are utilizing this technology on a regular basis to make sure that their viewpoint and the viewpoint of those that this is going to touch on a daily basis is heavily noted in anything that lawmakers take forward. The panel did not propose legislation, but does recommend a permanent committee on AI. Bradley said our interactions with AI technology will only increase. Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vois also organized AI task forces last year.

LeMahieu says budget is job one for state Senate (UNDATED)

State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu is ready to get to work in Madison. The Oostburg Republican said the most important thing that lawmakers do every session is a budget. Governor Tony Evers will introduce his budget at some point in February. LeMahieu said leaders have been working with Evers on a date for a state of the state address and the budget address. The Republican leader tells WOMT radio in Manitowoc that providing tax relief from the state’s budget surplus of over four million dollars remains a priority. The new legislative session begins next week.

DMV was busy in 2024 (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles says they were plenty busy in 2024. Administrator Tommy Winkler says the DMV conducted nearly 2.3 million transactions, including over 922,000 vehicle registration and title transactions and more than 928,000 driver license and identification cards. The DMV opened two new centralized emissions testing facilities, one in Oak Creek and one in Brown Deer. The DMV also updated the Motorists’ Handbook and added three new specialty license plates in 2024.