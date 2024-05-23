Special Elephant Bobblehead heralds Milwaukee’s hosting of Republican National Convention

WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the co-founder and CEO of Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar, about the special Elephant Bobblehead that his organization has created in observance of Milwaukee’s hosting of the 2024 Republican National Convention. Phil talks about the evolution of the special bobblehead (as well as a special Donkey Bobblehead for August’s 2024 Democratic National Convention down the road in Chicago), the museum itself, how he became so involved with bobbleheads, and why these nodding statuettes have become such a desired collectible worldwide.