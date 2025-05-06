Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week

Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown fires” are high in the pine woods of northern Wisconsin

“In these really dry, sandy soil areas, the fires tend to creep up into the trees and then move into the the crowns of the trees,” she tells WRN. “The pine trees and those can be very difficult and challenging to suppress.”

Koele suggests residents in those areas put off any burning for now. “So until things become really green and lush, we’re going to be in it. And we anticipate that we’re going to have this kind of dry stretch over the next week and no significant precipitation in the in the near forecast over the next week.”

So far in 2025, 658 wildfires have burned 2,220 acres of land. It’s important to know fire conditions and burning permit restrictions in your area. Check the DNR website for current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions.

Follow these simple tips to prevent wildfires from getting out of control:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.