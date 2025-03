UW Madison’s ‘Weather Guys’ concerned about layoffs at NOAA and NWS

Trump administration layoffs at the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have experts concerned. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with “The Weather Guys,” UW Madison meteorology professors Jonathan Martin and Steve Ackerman. There are NWS offices in La Crosse, Green Bay and Milwaukee Sullivan, and offices in the Twin Cities and Duluth serving western Wisconsin. The number of employees to be let go at the Weather Service and NOAA remain unclear.