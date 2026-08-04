Watch WRN Daily: Democrats see Wisconsin House seat as winnable

Democrats hope to flip a Wisconsin US House seat. UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky notes the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden is competitive.

“Competitive U.S. House elections are something of a rarity in the state of Wisconsin” Chergoski said. “We’re so used to competitive statewide elections that we often forget that we don’t have many competitive U.S. House of Representatives elections.”

Van Orden will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Rebecca Cooke and Emily Berge.

“The campaigns of Congressman Van Orden and Rebecca Cook are very well funded,” Chergoski noted. “Emily Berge has trailed significantly in the fundraising battle between her and Cook for the Democratic Party primary.”

Berge is a licensed therapist who served 8 years on the Eau Claire City Council. Cooke is a small business owner, nonprofit founder and waitress who has run for the 3rd CD seat twice before and is endorsed by national Democrats. Van Orden has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who appeared with him during a June rally in Chippewa Falls.