Watch WRN Daily: UW Political Scientist sees Hong as clear leader in Dem governor primary

A political scientist says the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor has a clear leader. UW’s Barry Burden says state Representative Francesca Hong remains the Democratic front runner for Wisconsin governor with former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes out of the race.

“I think his departure probably doesn’t dislodge her from that front runner position. Some of his voters will gravitate to her,” Burden says. “Some of his voters, polling indicates, would go to David Crowley or other candidates. But I think the gap between Hong and the rest of the field is going to be maintained even with Barnes out of the race.”

Hong’s lead appears insurmountable, in Burden’s view. “The other candidates and other establishment figures in the party have not made serious moves to rally around an anti-Hong candidate, and it’s probably too late to do that at this point.”

Last week’s Marquette Poll showed Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at just 7% after re-entering the race, with state Senator Kelda Roys and former Tony Evers cabinet member Joel Brennan even further back. Hong increased her support to 38%.

Burden says Republican candidate, congressman Tom Tiffany has had an easy time. “He’s had no significant opposition in the primaries, has been able to raise a lot of money and build a kind of war chest and to run advertisements that are mostly about him portraying himself in a positive way. Hong and the other Democrats have not had that luxury.”

The winner of next Tuesday’s primary will likely face Tiffany in November.