‘We did our jobs that day’ – J6 officers campaign for Biden, warn against second Trump term

At stops in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire earlier this month, two police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 campaigned for President Biden and Vice President Harris. D.C. Metro Office Daniel Hodges and former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn called on voters to hold Donald Trump accountable for his threats to democracy and embrace of political violence. Audio of their remarks at the Capitol in Madison on Wednesday, June 12.