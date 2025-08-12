What to know about raw milk following illness outbreak in Florida

A recent illness outbreak in Florida puts raw milk back in the spotlight. Adam Brock, Administrator for the Division of Food and Recreational Safety at DATCP explained that sales of unpasteurized milk are illegal in Wisconsin.

“Simply put, the sale of raw milk and raw milk dairy products is illegal in Wisconsin. That being said, like with everything, there are some incidental exceptions to the rule,” Brock said.

Bob Hague interview w/DATCP’s Adam Brock:

Brock said the agency works to educate producers on the regulations prohibiting raw milk sales, and consumers on the risks associated with its consumption. “We just ask that you educate yourself and realize that it is not risk free or low risk,” he advised.

A Florida dairy farm has been linked to an outbreak of infections. Six children under 10 years old were among the more than 20 victims. Seven people have been hospitalized, with two developing severe complications.