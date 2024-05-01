Wisconsin AM News Summary

DNR says state’s waters are ready for fishing opener (MADISON)

The Department of Natural Resources says this weekend’s fishing opener is looking promising. Fisheries director Justine Haas says Lake Michigan’s stock of salmon is strong. Haas says inland trout waters are well stocked, and her staff has been seeing strong natural reproduction alongside the state’s stocking efforts. Fishing opens officially this Saturday, and you can get your permits and see the new regulations online at Go Wild dot W I dot Gov

Bellin and Gundersen Health announce new name for merged company (APPLETON)

Bellin and Gundersen Health Systems announce a new name for their merged operations. It will now be known as Emplify Health–although C-E-O Scott Rathgaber (rath-gay-burr) says it will take time to make that change. Facilities will retain their founding name, but carry the Emplify branding. Bellin and Gundersen Health Systems merged in December of 2022.

Point Brewery set to showcase remodel of historic facility (STEVENS POINT)

The historic Stevens Point Brewing Company will show off its million-dollar face lift Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting for the remodeled gift shop and taproom will begin at 10 AM with remarks from both the Brewers and the people responsible for the design and construction of the expansion. The expanded space also includes a separate tasting room, which will be reserved for tours. Designers had the challenge of integrating the historic nature of the 165-year-old structure, which they did by recapturing materials whenever possible including the original glass from the building. Portions of the brewery are older than the city of Stevens Point itself.

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds MKE officer dismissal over racist social media memes (MADISON)

The State Supreme Court says Milwaukee Police correctly fired an officer for posting racist memes on social media. The case stems from the 2018 arrest of then-Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. Brown sued the city and the police for excessive force and named Officer Erik Andrade as part of that lawsuit. Andrade posted several racist memes to Facebook following the incident, and was fired for violating the department’s social media policies. In a 5 to 2 vote, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the department correctly followed their stated policies and provided due process in the proceedings.