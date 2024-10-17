Wisconsin AM Briefs 10-17-24

VP Harris makes stops in Wisconsin today (UNDATED)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Wisconsin today for a trio of campaign appearances. The Democratic presidential candidate will be in La Crosse, Milwaukee and Green Bay in her sixth trip to Wisconsin since she became the party’s nominee this summer. Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in Wisconsin earlier this week. After a spate of visits, Republican nominee Donald Trump has no events scheduled for Wisconsin. He’s making appearances in other battleground states this week.

Ballot drop boxes available in at least 48 communities (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters wishing to use ballot drop boxes will have far fewer opportunities than in the past. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says available data indicates that there are at least 78 drop boxes in use in at least 48 communities across Wisconsin. Local clerks are not required to notify WEC if they plan to use the boxes. In 2020, there were approximately 500 drop boxes in use for the presidential election, and for the many years prior to the 2020 election, there were many additional drop boxes in use as well. In 2022 the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down their use. The court’s liberal majority reversed that decision earlier this year. Madison and Milwaukee have 14 drop boxes apiece, Racine has 7. All three cities are Democratic strongholds. Most municipalities that report having drop boxes have just one, usually located near city hall. Absentee voting in Wisconsin begins next Tuesday.

Federal & state DOJ asked to investigate texts to young voters (UNDATED)

A request to investigate possible intimidation of young voters in Wisconsin. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the group Free Speech for People sent U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul a letter this week requesting an investigation into whether anonymous text messages sent to college students amount to a form of voter intimidation. The groups cite texts to thousands of young people warning that violating state elections law could mean fines up to $10,000 or 3.5 years in prison. Wisconsin allows college students from other states to choose whether to vote in Wisconsin or their home state.

Packers want stadium board involved in Lambeau lease negotiations (GREEN BAY)

The City of Green Bay is not exactly leaping to extend the Packers Lambeau Field lease, so the team is asking the Green Bay Professional Football Stadium District to step in. On Wednesday the team released letters it sent both to Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and to the stadium district board. The Packers’ lease for Lambeau Field with Green Bay and the stadium district ends in 2032. There are options to extend it 10 additional years, but the Packers recently tried extending it by 30 years, until about 2063. The team says Genrich has not met with its officials since January, and that Genrich requested that any further discussions be preceded by a meeting with Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy. The Packers say the two met in May, but Genrich canceled a follow-up meeting in September, and has not rescheduled.

Wisconsin high schools getting new AEDs (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association says the new initiative is aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and spectators across the state. 24 schools throughout Wisconsin are getting the AEDs, with 14 distributed randomly and 10 given out using Department of Public Instruction data. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among young athletes. AEDs, when used promptly, can significantly increase the chances of survival.

Leavitt set to resign as UWO chancellor after a decade in the role (OSHKOSH)

Andrew Leavitt became the 11th chancellor for UW – Oshkosh when he took over in 2014, and he will continue as a faculty member and professor of Chemistry. Leavitt says he always believed a ten-year term would be sufficient, and serving longer deprives UW – Oshkosh of the fresh vision it deserves. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says he is grateful for Leavitt’s service to UW – Oshkosh, its campus community, and the entire state. Leavitt is now the third chancellor in the UW – System to announce their departure this year. Leavitt’s resignation goes into effect June 30th of next year.