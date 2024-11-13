Wisconsin AM News Summary

Hovde not ready to concede US Senate race to Baldwin a week after election (UNDATED)

Republican US Senate Candidate Eric Hovde will not be conceding the race, a week after the election. Hovde claims there were voting irregularities in Milwaukee County, and accuses Democrats of propping up third party candidates to siphon votes from him. Preliminary results from last Tuesday show Hovde losing to Democrat incumbent Tammy Baldwin by just 29-thousand votes, inside the margin where he can request a recount.

Republicans and Democrats in Assembly, Senate look ahead post-election (MADISON)

Republicans and Democrats in the State Senate and Assembly are looking ahead to the upcoming legislative session post-election. Rochester Republican Robin Vos was re-elected as Assembly Speaker, while Middleton Democrat Dianne Hesselbein is back as Minority Leader in the State Senate. In the Assembly, Republican Scott Krug of Nekoosa was elected as the new Assistant Majority Leader, while Walworth native Republican Tyler August is back as Majority Leader. Hesselbein says is looking forward to the upcoming Legislative session, and is proud of the work Democrats did in trimming the Republican majority in the Senate to 18-15. Wisconsin’s legislative session starts January 6th.

Public hearings on switching Northwoods deer hunting units back to old model (WOODRUFF)

The Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on moving Northwoods deer hunting zones back to habitat models. Deer specialist Jeff Pritzel says many hunters are dissatisfied with how a county based model works, and that it doesn’t closely match the needs of the deer or the hunters. The first of four public hearings on the proposed changes is set for Thursday night at 5 at the Woodruff Town Hall. You can find out more and sign up for one of the virtual hearings online at D N R dot W I dot Gov.

Arrest made in connection to Price County suspicious death (MARSHFIELD)

A suspicious death in Price County may be linked to a domestic incident in Marshfield. The body of 28-year-old Blanca Jesenia Hernandez Portocarrero was found in rural Price county on November 3rd. Investigators say she was killed in the city of Marshfield, with her body dumped in that area later in the day. On Tuesday investigators arrested 38-year-old Deyvin Castro Gutierrez, who is now being held in the Wood County jail facing a count of intentional homicide. No further information has been released including details of what led to the incident, officers from more than a dozen local agencies and the FBI were involved in the investigation.

DNR looking for libraries to take part in park pass program (UNDATED)

The Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library program gives library cardholders the opportunity to check out a daily pass to state parks, forests, and recreation areas. The program is entering its fourth year, and the DNR is expanding it to include public, university, and technical college libraries. In its first year in 2022, 20 public libraries took part in the program, and in its most recent year in 2024, 160 libraries took advantage of the program. Along with the day pass, library cardholders may receive an informational kit of state park system materials and maps, stickers, accessibility information and more. More information on the program is available on the DNR’s website.